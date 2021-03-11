Ace It Foundation Launches Plastic Depot

Officials of Ace It Foundation and the chief in a pose after the launch

The Ace It Foundation, a Gomoa-Fetteh based NGO that offers programs which pair academics and sports—golf to children in conjunction with Coliba and TIll’s Beach Resort—launched the first plastic depot for recycling in Gomoa-Fetteh, Ghana.

Ace It Foundation has partnered with Coliba and Till’s Beach Resort to lead a community plastic buyback depot in Gomoa-Fetteh, themed “A cleaner environment is a better environment.”

Plastic waste management is a major issue throughout Ghana; nonetheless, in the beachfront community of Gomoa-Fetteh, CR Plastic waste is often washed up on the beach shore and cluttering gutters in the community.

This leads to the creation of an eyesore on what otherwise would be beautiful shore lines. This is the first time Coliba has taken one of their recycling depots outside of Accra.

Ace It Foundation is very proud to work with Coliba on this initiative and most grateful to Till’s Beach Resort for providing the space to set up the depot centre.

The new initiative was welcomed by the Gomoa-Fetteh Traditional Chief, Nana Abor Atta II, who graced the launch with his presence and that of his sub-chiefs and elders.

According to the chief, the project will bring employment to the community and enable community members to not only participate in the beautification of their community but also earn something for their efforts.

He said he was very pleased to see the progress thus far and offered some words of advice for going forward. With the necessary key partners onboard, Ace It Foundation, Coliba and Till’s Beach Resort are hoping the project will make a big impact in the community.

Ace It Foundation is on its way to becoming one of the “leading educational innovators on the African continent by successfully pairing education and sports.” Its mission is to empower young people in underserved communities by pairing education and sports.

From The Sports Desk