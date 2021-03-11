HH Mohiba Khalil FC Salutes Patron

Mohiba

The management of Division Three campaigners, HH Mohiba Khalil Football Club (FC), has congratulated its patron, Princess Mohiba Khalil, on her birthday, today.

Based in Teshie, the lower tier side are gearing up for the upcoming season scheduled for April.

To the club’s executives, words will not be enough to repay the huge investment its hardworking patron has committed to the club.

And in a birthday wish release, signed by its communications department, it stated, “We celebrate you as you mark your milestone, may Allah bless your new age.

“We are appreciative of your unflinching support for the team and we pledge to repay you with good performance aimed at gaining promotion to a higher division.

“Your coming on board has seen great transformation in the team, and we promise to go the extra mile in the coming season.”

The team are headed by Umar Farouk Jafaru (Chairman), Ignatius Harry Seshie (Head coach), Elizabeth Torshie Adja (Assist Coach), Emmaunel Gyekye (Deputy coach) and Adzudzor Jerry John (Technical Director)

