AIS Students Test Negative for Covid-19

The students and staff of the Akosombo International School (AIS) who were reported to have been infected with Covid-19 have tested negative.

In a release to update the parents of the students and public about the Covid-19 situation at the school, the school management said, “all students and staff who tested positive have tested negative upon repeat tests.”

Also, it noted that affected students have been counselled and re-integrated back to school, with the first-year students reporting to school without any incidents.

“We wish to thank the parents, the media and the public for their cooperation and support throughout the period,” the release issued the corporate affairs and external relations stated.

It would be recalled that, a few weeks ago, the management of the AIS adopted a school shift system to curb the spread of Covid-19 among its students and staff.

“Currently all staff and students have been screened, those who tested positive are doing well under the management and treatment by the VRA Medical team,” an earlier statement said.

Precautionary measures such as temperature checks, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing are strictly being enforced at the learning institution.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri