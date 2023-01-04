Another Kasoa Mobile Money Robbery Suspect Grabbed

Police says its has apprehended the last suspect involved in the Mobile Money robbery in Kasoa in the Central Central Region on December 20, 2022.

It said the suspect was arrested through sustained police intelligence operations.

The suspect, Ahmed, (alias ARRESTED), was arrested on January 2, 2023 at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.

He is currently in police custody assisting in investigation and will be put before court accordingly.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the two other suspects arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on January 12, 2023.

The police assured the public of its continuous commitment to keep the society safe.

By Vincent Kubi