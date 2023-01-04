37 Military Hospital NMTC Not Issuing Admission

The management of the 37 Military Hospital Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) has debunked reports of the purported issuance of admissions to prospective applicants by the Student Representative Council (SRC).

The admission committee of the NMTC in a press statement sighted by DGNOnline and signed by the Director Public Relations, MM Asola-Fadola, categorically indicated that the college has completed admission as of Thursday 24 November 2022, and should disregard any news of issuance of admissions to some prospective applicants.

“The Admission Committee of NMTC wishes to state categorically that the College completed admissions as of Thursday 24 November 2022. Any issue regarding admissions on the above subject is untrue and should be disregarded,” the statement indicated

Management has subsequently advised members of the public and interested applicants to stop patronising fraudster recruiters online and to seek clarifications on admissions through the appropriate channels.

