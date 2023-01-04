Stonebwoy Donates To Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Stonebowy (3rd right) presenting the items to the hospital authorities

On Friday, December 30, 2022, Stonebwoy spent some time with children admitted to the Child Health/Paediatric Unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to celebrate Catherine Jidula, his daughter, turning five years old.

Through his non-governmental charity organisation, the Livingstone Foundation (TLF), the internationally acclaimed dancehall artiste and Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla, his wife, a renowned dental surgeon, used the occasion to pay the medical expenses for some patients.

They also donated medical supplies worth thousands of cedis, such as kids’ hygiene products (soaps, diapers, wipes, etc.), packs of bottled water, drinks, hand sanitisers, boxes of biscuits, and other assorted items to the child health unit.

The foundation also hosted a dinner for Catherine Jidula, known as CJ, at the medical centre with kids, including their parents, in attendance. The kids, who were thrilled to dine with Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa and the entire staff from the charity, were also given special birthday gifts by CJ.

“We’re here to celebrate with the children here at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital because it’s my daughter’s 5th birthday,” said Stonebwoy, founder of The Livingstone Foundation.

“It gives me a lot of joy to see children, for whom we can all be fathers and relatives to. I am privileged and honoured to be able to spend this short moment with them,” he added.

The director of the Livingstone Foundation, Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla said, “We decided to come here and spend time with the kids because it’s the holiday season and it’s really unfortunate that they can’t celebrate with their families at home. So, we decided to come here and put some smiles on their faces, including their parents.”

“I would like to use this moment to ask everyone to reach out to patients at any medical facility across the nation whose parents are having trouble paying hospital expenses,” she added.

Matron at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Child Health/Paediatric Unit, who received the donation, expressed gratitude to Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa, CJ and the entire Livingstone Foundation. “We thank you for being thoughtful about us. We thank you for choosing our place to spend the festive season with the kids. We are so much overwhelmed with these items and hope to see you often,” she said.