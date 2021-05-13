Another Ramadan Session Ends

All too soon members of the Islamic religion, one of the Abrahamic faiths, have accomplished the spiritual exercise of fasting in the month of the Lunar Calendar of Ramadan.

It has been a tough journey the sweltering heat especially making what is already a challenging spiritual exercise even tougher. This notwithstanding, members of the faith had to carry on with one of the canons of their faith.

The sacrifice they made during the month-long exercise bequeathed them with important lessons as they went along with the spiritual obligation.

Those who fast understand the pain of hunger and would be in a better position to appreciate the plight of those who are hungry.

The exercise also imbibes in those undertaking it the spirit of piety and doing good to the deprived and have-nots. Muslims are enjoined to do lots of good deeds during the month-long exercise.

The Zakat-el-Fitr which is the giving of support to the deprived and needy so they too can partake in the celebrations is one of the good deeds the faithful are expected to do. The spirit of giving is an integral part of the fasting.

Having been spiritually cleansed of the iniquities of the past year it is expected that the faithful will continue on the path of goodness.

Let us use the lessons of the Ramadan fasting to rededicate ourselves to rendering service to humanity and to ensuring that our part of the world is spared the acrimony which has bedeviled other countries.

In a community diverse in ethnicity and faiths, the importance of peaceful co-existence cannot be overemphasized.

It is our hope therefore, that our brothers and sisters in both faiths of Islam and Christianity will pursue projects which bring out the goodness in us rather than divide us.

Let us continue to pray for the peace in our country.

We have observed the show of goodwill by persons who do not belong to the Islamic faith to the National Chief Imam and others. The gesture is beautiful and goes a long way to ensure that the bond between members of the two faiths waxes stronger.

We are tempted to recall Chinua Achebe’s proverb that the kinsman who invites his neighbours for a feast is doing so not because they are hungry but to cement the bond between them.

Yesterday politician/businessman Kennedy Agyepong and Joseph Siaw Agyepong Chairman of Zoomlion Group of Companies among others, donated to the National Chief Imam and other Muslim groups a gesture which is rare in other settings in the sub-region.

It is our prayer that the blessings of the Ramadan fasting will lubricate the inter-faith harmony which has persisted over the years in our beautiful country.

Even as we celebrate the moment let us reflect on the challenges which have plagued the country over the years and how we should join hands to overcome these.

Barka da Sallah!