Agradaa ‘Pays’ NCA Debt… Sika Gari Trial Begins

Patricia Asieduaa, aka Agradaa

Popular fetish priestess-turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, yesterday told an Accra Circuit Court that she has settled all her outstanding debts with the National Communications Authority (NCA).

In addition to her debt, she also told the court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandor that she has also paid two years’ of her licence in advance for the running of her Accra-based satellite television channel ‘Thunder TV’, which was one of the 49 channels shut down by the NCA for operating illegally.

She did not mention the amount paid and did not provide any receipt to show she indeed made any payments.

The prosecution led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong however, told the court that he was not aware of either the settlement or the two years’ advance payment as Agradaa claimed she made.

The court then ordered the prosecution to file all of its disclosures which it intends to rely on for the trial and ensure that counsel for Agradaa is served with the documents to enable her to prepare adequately for her defence for the impending trial.

The case was adjourned to May 26, 2021.

Main Trial

Agradaa was hauled before the court charged with offences of charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960. She has also been charged under section 110 of the Electronic Transaction Act 2008, Act 772.

On April 22, Agradaa pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted a GH¢500,000 self-recognizance bail by the court, which also ordered her to deposit her passport at the registry of the court as part of the bail conditions.

Security Swoop

She said recently that “I was at work when the National Security picked me up. They said my station was one of the 49 they are closing down. I admitted I had not paid my licence for about a year.”

Sika Gari

Her ‘Thunder’ television station, as well as 47 other networks, were all shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) on April 21.

According to the authorities, Agradaa has been using her ‘Thunder TV’, in particular, to advertise Sika Gari, a supposed money-multiplying ritual intervention, which she describes as her personal god and advertises lavishly.

The police later said that a number of people have come forward claiming Agradaa duped them and have subsequently filed official complaints against her.

The fraud charges pressed against her were lodged in different police stations across the country, and in all the complaints filed, they mentioned Sika Gari as the reason for being defrauded, according to the police.

A video earlier popped up showing the controversial Agradaa defending her Sika Gari rituals, giving reasons she dupes those who want to be rich overnight and makes her hoodlums attack such people when they try to prove stubborn.

Agradaa, in a cynical fashion, tried to quote from the Bible by saying that the “Holy Book even says that a fool will sweep his home and bring the money to the wise one.”

In a tone that suggested some level of impunity, Agradaa said spiritual matters cannot be proven in court.

Dramatic Shift

Agradaa on Tuesday, April 27, held a news conference claiming she is turning to Christ and would not do the fetish business again.

She got out of jail on Thursday, April 22, after her highly publicised arrest on Wednesday, April 21, but was quickly re-arrested by the police, supposedly over a complaint filed by Reverend Kwaku Antwi, popularly known as Rev. Obofuor, founder and general overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel.

She was subsequently released on Friday evening, April 23, and she held a news conference later denouncing the gods she has been serving and said she is now an evangelist ready to do the will of God.

Seeing Christ

She had said, “I have seen Christ. I have stopped using the name Nana Agradaa. I am now going to use Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.”

She then apologised profusely to all the pastors she had been berating on her ‘Thunder TV’ saying, “I have sinned against all the prominent men of God that I was attacking. I ask for your forgiveness.”

Agradaa said whilst in detention, she resolved to dedicate her life to the course of God’s work.

“People have been advising me to turn to Christ. My husband Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng has been telling me to repent. I went to my spiritual father, Pastor Joseph Kyere and he baptized me on the Monday ahead of the Easter holidays but I did not want to come out until now,” she added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak