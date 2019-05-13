Another Suspect Grabbed In Asiakwa Headmaster’s Murder

The deceased in a group photograph

Another suspect who allegedly murdered George Somuah Bosompem, the Religious and Moral Education teacher at Asiakwa Salvation Army Basic School in the Eastern Region, has been arrested by the police.

Aboagye Evans, alias Otega, 18, who went into hiding after the incident, was arrested at Asiakwa when he returned to the town.

Evans, the sixth person to be arrested by the police, is currently in the custody of the police at Kyebi.

The law enforcement agency recently picked up Ezekiel Boadu, 19, from his hideout in Accra.

Richard Amaning ,18, Mireku Emmanuel 17, Philip Okodie ,17, and Paul Boadu ,18, have been remanded by the Kibi District Magistrate Court to reappear on May 14, 2019.

The deceased, George Somuah Bosompem, was brutally assaulted by the six teenagers suspected to be ‘Indian Hemp’ smokers.

The teacher was attacked for protesting against smoking of wee and defecation in the school on April 4 by the suspects.

After the incident, the teachers of the school declared sit-down strike and also threatened to embark on a demonstration.

However, at stakeholders’ forum held last week at Asiakwa, the Abuakwa South Municipal Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Awiah Oppong, said their decision would be reviewed tomorrow when the national executives join them at the next court hearing.

“When the incident happened our concern was that the entire town kept quiet over it and so we wanted a forum like this just to voice out our displeasure,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES), in a statement signed by the Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has condemned the murder of the headmaster and expressed its condolences to the bereaved family.

The Abuakwa South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kojo Ofori-Sarfo and Kyebi Divisional Police Commander, ACP Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah, met the bereaved family, teachers and chiefs at Asiakwa over the matter.

ACP Twumasi Ankrah urged the teachers to have faith in the police who are making efforts to ensure the prosecution of all the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He pleaded with the teachers to rescind their decision and go back to the classroom.

Mr. Ofori-Sarfo also revealed that the incident had damaged the image of the municipality and appealed to the teachers to go back to the classroom since government would deal with the culprits.

The MCE advised the gathering to educate their children to stay away from drugs that can harm them.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua