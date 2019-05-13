Milo U-13 Champs League Launched

Stephen Appiah joining Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa and Nestle officials to lift the trophy

In its quest to unearth, develop young talents and inspire healthier lifestyle among Ghanaian children, Nestlé MILO has launched the 2019 edition of the MILO® U-13 Champions League.

In collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), the annual tournament involves public schools across all the regions of Ghana.

The MILO® U- 13 Champions League, which is in its fifth edition, is part of the MILO® grassroots sports development programme which has been in existence for over two decades and has discovered talents like Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah, among others

Speaking at the launch at Nestlé Ghana Head Office in Accra, Managing Director, Philomena Tan, said, “Children are the future of this country. It is, therefore, essential to invest in them with the right knowledge, skills and resources to position them for greatness. Nestlé, with the firm conviction that with sports development programmes in schools such as the MILO® U-13 Champions League, we can help our children discover their talents while cultivating a healthier lifestyle.”

She urged the children to take their education seriously while participating in sporting activities.

Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, indicated that “it is proven that playing sports reduces the chance of children dropping out of school. It helps them to grow physically and intellectually while acquiring leadership skills to aid them in their educational journey and future aspirations.”

The icon for the tournament and former Captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, shared his excitement to be part of the tournament and helping the children grow in football, as it helps imbibe teamwork in them.

The MILO® U-13 Champions League is held at three major stages‒ districts, regional and national levels. This year, 64 schools will compete in four zones, of which 16 schools will advance to the finals. Each of these 16 schools making it to the finals will represent the 16 regions of Ghana.

Zone one will have schools from the five regions in the north‒ Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah and North East.

Zone two will have schools from the Bono East, Ahafo, Ashanti and Bono.

Zone three includes schools from Central, Western North and Western, while Zone four will have schools from Accra, Volta, Eastern and Oti.

The national finals will be held at the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

From The Sports Desk