APN Ready For Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025

Sidig Faroug El Toum (2R), Rui Pedro Afonso Livramento (2L) at the APD press briefing in Accra

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025, organized by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will kickstart the third round of the event, which convenes from 30 January to 1 February 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.

Themed, “Delivering Africa’s Single Market through Infrastructure: Invest. Connect. Integrate.” the event, which has already attracted over 3,000 participants from 46 countries, including several African heads of state, institutional heads, industry leaders, chief executives, entrepreneurs, ministers, policymakers, thought leaders, and development partners, will begin with a series of breakfast meetings, featuring critical focus areas and challenges that buttress this year’s theme.

Over eight sessions – including workshops, presentations, panel discussions, and practical networking opportunities – the breakfast meetings, starting from 8:30 am on 30 January, will address challenges for sectors critical to Africa’s economic integration and prosperity goals.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), Sidig Faroug El Toum, emphasized the importance of this year’s event, stating that it seeks to champion infrastructure and development across the continents.

“We hope there will be some signing among heads and leaders of organization and partner nations during the event on some agreement that will be of benefit to Ghana and the rest of the continent.”

He also indicated that, “The layout of the breakfast meetings reflects the private sector’s leadership in initiating the dialogues, ultimately owning and driving AfCFTA’s single-market agenda. It also speaks to current opportunities for industry actors, including young and women entrepreneurs across the continent.”

Mr. Sidig Faroug El Toum noted that the APN is transitioning to a more active role and highlighted the invaluable presence of media representatives at the event. He remarked that recent webinars have clarified the media’s essential function in this ongoing conversation.

Chief of Staff, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Rui Pedro Afonso Livramento, said the trade area has made significant strides since its launch, establishing a solid institutional framework and fostering growing trade through the Guided Trade Initiative.

However, infrastructure remains a critical bottleneck, particularly in efficient transport and logistics.

“For instance, it accounts for 30 to 40% of intra-African trade costs, especially hindering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). To address this challenge, the AfCFTA Secretariat is championing the establishment of trade aggregators to integrate SMEs into continental value chains, with Ghana, Egypt, Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa leading the way,” he said.

Speaking on the event theme, Rui Pedro said it timely and underscores the vital role of infrastructure development in realizing the AfCFTA vision as a single integrated market for goods, services, and investments across the continent, stating that the pillars of infrastructure development are of high priority.

“By emphasizing investment, organization, enhanced connectivity, and digital innovation, the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) plays a crucial role in advancing the implementation of the AfCFTA and unlocking its full potential to drive Africa’s economic transformation.

The AfCFTA Secretariat is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders—including governments, the private sector, and development partners—to create an enabling environment for infrastructure development,” he said.

Rui Pedro mentioned that APD 2035 will generate valuable insights and momentum to accelerate our shared vision of a prosperous and integrated Africa.

“I encourage all stakeholders to join us in this event. Together, we can transform infrastructure into a driver of inclusive growth, connectivity, and integration across the continent,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke