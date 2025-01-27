Remarks on Akufo-Addo Govt Not Personal – Armah Buah

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The Member of Parliament for Ellembele, and Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has stated that his remarks against former President Akufo-Addo were not personal attacks but rather an expression of public sentiment.

Responding to a question from the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, during his public vetting, the Minister-designate emphasized his deep respect for the office of the President.

He stated, “I have enormous respect for President Akufo-Addo and any President that will occupy this highest seat of our land because the decisions that they are confronted with are enormous, and grave, and so I don’t think we take that lightly at all.”

He explained that his remarks were not aimed at the former President personally, but were meant to reflect the frustrations and hardships experienced by many Ghanaians under the previous administration.

“I was reflecting the views of the people of Ghana, who felt that they have gone through so many hardships, and that’s why the reference was to his government and not to his person,” Mr. Buah said.

Addressing the question of whether he would retract his statement in hindsight, he asserted, “As Deputy Majority Leader, I had a duty that day, and I believe those were words that resonated with the people of Ghana.”

He added that while he stood by the substance of his comments, he would regret any language that may have been perceived as disrespectful.

“If there are words that came out that sounded in any way disrespectful, I’ll regret it,” he said.

Despite this clarification, Minority Chief Whip Annor Dompreh pressed on, questioning whether the tone of Armah Buah’s remarks might have been too harsh.

But the Minister-designate stood firm, offering a challenge to anyone who believed his words could have been better articulated.

“If there are words that can convey the exact things that I said that in your view are better than what I said, maybe you can give me, so then at another opportunity, I can use those words,” he suggested.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House