UN Urges Govts To Ensure Fair Clean Energy Transition

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, has urged member states to take deliberate steps to accelerate the shift towards renewable energy sources, like solar and wind power, while also prioritizing justice and equity.

He emphasizes that the transition away from fossil fuels is inevitable, but its success depends on governments ensuring a swift and fair transition, adding that this year’s renewables are projected to become the world’s largest source of electricity generation for the first time. Meanwhile, it prices keep plummeting.

A statement issued by the UN Secretary-General in commemoration of the International Day for Clean Energy reiterated that the end of the fossil fuel age is certain but governments must ensure that it comes swiftly and fairly, adding that this is crucial to save nations from the worst of the climate crisis, and to connect every person to clean energy — lifting millions out of poverty.

“On the International Day of Clean Energy, we celebrate this revolution. But we also recognize the challenges ahead. This year offers an unparalleled opportunity for countries to align their climate ambitions with their national energy and development strategies.

All countries have committed to producing new national climate action plans aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. They must deliver with plans that cover all greenhouse gases and sectors; map a just fossil fuel phase-out; and contribute to the global goal to triple renewables capacity by 2030” part of the statement read.

It added that the G20 has the largest capacities and responsibilities — they must lead. All this must be achieved in line with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities thereby urging countries to do more.

“We also need action to get finance flowing to the renewables revolution in emerging markets and developing economies. That includes increasing the lending capacity of Multilateral Development Banks, tackling the high cost of capital, and taking effective action on debt.”

“On the International Day of Clean Energy, let’s commit to an international era of clean energy with speed, justice, and collaboration at its core” the statement added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke