Galamsey Crisis Unprecedented- Armah Buah

The Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah has described the growing menace of illegal mining, commonly known as “Galamsey,” as an unprecedented challenge for the country.

Answering questions before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Mr. Buah emphasised the urgent need to address the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining activities, which have led to deforestation, polluted water bodies, and loss of biodiversity.

He acknowledged the grave impact of Galamsey on the country’s natural resources, warning that the long-term effects could be devastating for future generations.

“Galamsey is an unprecedented challenge. The damage to our forests, rivers, and biodiversity is beyond anything we’ve seen before in our country,” Mr. Buah said.

The Minister-designate outlined a multi-pronged approach to combating illegal mining, calling for a shift in strategy to involve local communities more effectively in sustainable mining practices.

He pointed out that previous efforts to curb the issue had failed due to a lack of community engagement and poor coordination.

“We need to work directly with communities where mining takes place. The people in these areas hold the key to our success. By empowering them, we can make a real impact,” Mr. Buah stated.

The Minister-designate also noted the importance of decentralising the licensing process for small-scale mining, making it easier and faster for local miners to obtain legal permits.

He stressed that making the licensing system more accessible would help curb illegal activities, as miners would no longer need to resort to unregulated, dangerous methods.

Mr. Buah also responded to mounting calls for the government to declare a state of emergency in light of the increasing violence and clashes between illegal miners and security forces.

He acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but emphasized that solving the problem would require a comprehensive and long-term approach rather than emergency measures alone.

“I am fully committed to combating illegal mining with all the resources at my disposal. But we must do so with the involvement of the communities affected and through sustainable, legal channels,” Mr. Buah said.

Mr. Armah Buah, who hails from a mining district, also highlighted the broader environmental consequences of Galamsey, including the devastation of river bodies and the long-term threat to agriculture and water resources.

He emphasized that protecting the environment is vital for the survival and prosperity of all Ghanaians.

As Minister-designate, Mr. Buah vowed to make the restoration of the country’s natural resources a top priority, pledging to take immediate action on addressing illegal mining and deforestation.

“We are at a critical juncture. The future of our forests, rivers, and livelihoods depends on the actions we take now,” he asserted.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House