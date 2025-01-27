Bawumia Highlights Impact of Poverty On Democracy

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has sounded the alarm on a pressing threat to democracy and the struggle for basic survival, which he terms “the Next Meal.”

Addressing a gathering in Nigeria today, January 27, 2025 Dr. Bawumia began his speech by quoting Nelson Mandela who said “As long as poverty, injustice, and gross inequality exist in our world, none of us can truly rest.”

He highlighted that true democracy must tackle poverty, injustice, and inequality and stressed that democracy’s true value lies not only in electing leaders but in ensuring citizens’ basic needs are met.

“When the priority is the next meal, democracy becomes a secondary concern,” he said, as a means to get African leaders to address the causes of poverty to conserve democratic values.

His speech emphasised that meaningful democracy must deliver benefits, including access to essential public goods and services, economic opportunities, and a fair society.

He argued that democracy should focus on achieving concrete outcomes that improve lives, rather than just maintaining governance structures.

Dr. Bawumia noted that Sub-Saharan Africa is home to two-thirds of the global population living in extreme poverty.

He urged that African leaders to act decisively, warning that unaddressed poverty threatens not only the economy but also democracy’s foundation.

He argued that such widespread poverty undermines political integrity, as people struggling to survive are less likely to engage with democratic processes or trust the system.

Dr. Bawumia concluded by appealing to African democracies to prioritize poverty eradication and equal opportunities.

He emphasised that the best democracy is one that delivers on its promises, allowing citizens to engage in democratic processes without worrying about their next meal.

Ultimately, Dr. Bawumia stressed that African democracy’s future depends on effective governance that prioritizes citizens’ welfare.

“Only when people are assured of their basic needs can they fully embrace the values of democracy,” he said.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong