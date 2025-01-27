Respecting the will of people is bedrock of democracy- Bawumia tells audience in Nigeria

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has underscored the power of the people, as an important pillar of democracy which ought be respected for democracy to thrive.

Speaking as a Keynote Speaker at Nigeria’s National Conference on Strengthening Democracy on Monday, January 28, Dr. Bawumia lamented the “increasing fragility” of democracy in some parts of Africa, and said for democracy to thrive, political leaders ought to trust the political system and accept the will of the people.

“Between 2020 and 2023 there have been about eight coup d’etats in Africa. A few leaders have also changed or are changing their constitutions to allow them stay in power beyond their constitutionally mandated terms. The increasing fragility of democracy in Africa and across the world is cause for concern,” Dr. Bawumia decried.

“In democratic countries, the will of the people is expressed through elections, and leaders, especially incumbent, must trust the electoral process and accept the will of the people, for the survival of democracy,” Dr. Bawumia urged.

He continued: “the right of the citizenry to choose leaders in a free and transparent manner is sacrosanct and remains one of the most vital anchors of a true democratic dispensation.

While calling for the strengthening of the rights of citizens to vote, as well as their will respected by political leaders, Dr. Bawumia added that democratic institutions also ought be strengthened for stronger and more prosperous democracy.

“One of the most important determinants of a flourishing democracy is the quality of institutions; institutions capable of guaranteeing rights, including property rights, and checking wanton abuse of power,” he said.

“These institutions include the Independent Election Management bodies, the judiciary, the ombudsman, the police, other law enforcement agencies, and many others.”

For stronger democracy in Africa, Dr. Bawumia called for collective efforts, and also urged citizens to play their part by holding political leaders to account in a responsible manner.

“Strengthening democracy is not an event. It will require sustained efforts collectively applied to multiple sectors, institutions, and structures.”

“Citizens need to play their part by holding duty bearers and political office holders to account by bringing relevant facts and information and well-thought through ideas and suggestions to the forefront of national discourse.”

“In effect, the watchdog role of citizens, if devoid of misinformation, fake news and partisan narratives, can go a long way to sustain a culture of democratic governance.”

Dr. Bawumia concluded by stating that inspite of all the concerns about democracy, it remains the best form of government to guarantee the liberties of the people.

“Despite the imperfections of democracy, it remains the preferred form of governance that can guarantee individual liberties and rights. Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill beautifully summarizes this point in a line, to wit “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.”