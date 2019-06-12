APO Group African Women In Media Award To Recognise Support Of Female Journalists For Women’s Entrepreneurship In Africa

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, presents the inaugural APO Group African Women in Media Award set to recognise, celebrate and empower African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa.

The Award will be bestowed to the winner at the 5th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) Conference, Exhibition and Awards hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), 29-30 October 2019, with the theme ‘Enhancing impact: digitalisation, investment and intra-African trade’.

AWIEF’s prestigious annual event is a platform that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organisations and investors gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.

Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group said, “We are extremely excited for the opportunity to highlight the work of female journalists sharing the stories of women entrepreneurs in Africa. The APO Group African Women in Media Award is part of our commitment to supporting the development of journalism on the continent. We are delighted to present this award with AWIEF in Cape Town as we celebrate women in journalism and entrepreneurship.”

Entries for APO Group African Women in Media Award must offer valuable insights into African female entrepreneurs while appealing to a global audience.

The award is open to African woman journalists and bloggers, whether directly employed or freelancers, working in the continent of Africa who have produced a story that has been broadcast or published in English, French, Portuguese or Arabic in the form of a printed publication, a television feature, a radio story, a website or a blog whose primary audience is based in Africa.

Stories must have been broadcast or published between 1st January and 15th September 2019.

Stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and community impact.

All stories must be submitted in electronic format:

– Print: upload the scan(s) of the published article;

– Radio: upload the SoundCloud link;

– Website: upload the URL; and/or

– TV: upload the YouTube link.

TV material must first be uploaded to YouTube (www.YouTube.com) and radio material to SoundCloud(SoundCloud.com). If one is not a member of these sites, one will need to sign up in order to upload the video or radio material. Once one has obtained the link, one must enter it in this online entry form when inputting one’s story details.

