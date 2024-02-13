Apogee Of Intellectual Dishonesty

Nana Yaa Jantuah

There is some fire burning in the corridors of opposition elements in the country following the generally acceptable vision of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the country.

And did Nana Yaa Jantuah, the dismissed General Secretary of the CPP also try to discredit Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana when elected President of the Republic in December? Maybe she has forgotten the abysmal performance of the CPP in the body politic and therefore has the voice to raise any condemnation of the high performing Vice President of the Fourth Republic. Nana Yaa Jantuah, if you also have some ideas, help make the CPP attractive to the youth and end scoring zero and single digits at most polling stations.

We have information that Mr. Butterfly Man, known to many as Alan Kyerematen too criticised Dr. Bawumia for daring to tell Ghanaians about his vision for Ghana. He is reported to have said the Vice President has nothing new to offer beyond what the Akufo- Addo government has done.

Some of our leaders we used to respect in the past are just simply intellectually dishonest. They shout “chooooboi” so long as the going is good for them and they continue to enjoy the privileges of office.

If there is any individual who has benefited from the rule of the NPP, nobody can ignore Alan Kyerematen. In 2001 to early 2005, he was Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA. Then during the second term of former President Kufuor, he became Minister of Trade, Industry and Presidential Special Initiatives (PSIs) until he resigned to contest as presidential candidate in 2007. We know the story of his resignation from the NPP when he lost the contest and later retraced his path to the party.

After the 2016 elections, President Akufo-Addo made him his Minister of Trade and Industry.

In 2023, he resigned to again run as presidential candidate and when he performed at the Special Delegates Congress last August, he lived up to his personality as a “serial resigner” citing some flimsy reasons why he felt unwanted in the party. Mr. Butterfly Man, please in all humility can you show us just one project you successfully executed under PSI?

We refer Alan Kyerematen to the Scriptures before he exposes himself to further ridicule by his biased assessment of Bawumia’s lecture last Wednesday. Matthew 7: 5 says, ” You hypocrite (play-actor, pretender), first get the log out of your eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.”

By now the Vice President and the rank and file of the NPP must be aware of the groundswell of opposition to their plan to break the eight. As for Alan Kyerematen, he is not a real threat but “a spoiler” determined to throw the NPP goal of breaking the eight out of play like they say in local parlance on the community parks, “if the ball will enter the goalpost then it should go to corner.”

The Butterfly Man should rather get ready for a debate between him and Dr. Bawumia to determine whether his Great Transformation Plan (GTP) can withstand the force of the digital economy.