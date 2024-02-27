Apostle Ntumy Was An Outstanding Servant Of The Church – Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr. Bawumia reading the State tribute

The late former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, has been laid to rest in a solemn but joyous ceremony held at the forecourt of the State House.

President Akufo-Addo in a state tribute read on his behalf by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and The Church of Pentecost.

He eulogised the late Apostle Ntumy as an outstanding servant of the Church.

He said, Apostle Ntumy dedicated his life even at his peril to the cause of God’s work and contributed immensely to the country’s democratic growth.

“He was well known for his honesty, integrity and discipline. He was an outstanding servant of the Church, the Ghanaian people, and the public interest,” the President said.

“It is not often that it can be said of someone that he or she has finished his or her life’s work and with distinction. But we can certainly say that about the man for which we have gathered here to celebrate,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said his objective was always the advancement of Ghana and even in his days of ill health, he continued to make critical interventions in the nation’s discourse.

“He leaves a big void not only in The Church of Pentecost, but in the wider Christian space as he was a constant source of good, rich Christian counsel,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

In a sermon, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Eric Nyamekye, said Apostle Ntumy was greatly loved by God.

He said the late Chairman, in spite of all the challenges he went through, dedicated his entire life to the service of God.

For him, Apostle Ntumy remained the most loved leader of the Church.

Speaking on the title, “A man greatly loved”, Apostle Nyamekye compared the life of Daniel with that of Apostle Ntumy, saying that it was God who had called him to give him rest after his labour.

In all the tributes read by the widow, the children, the Church and the State, Apostle Ntumy was eulogised for his exemplary leadership, fortitude, wisdom, discerning counsel and enduring spirit to serve God.

Apostle Dr. Ntumy was the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost from 1998 to 2008.

He died on December 27, 2023 aged 65.

He left behind a widow and six adult children.

A Daily Guide Report