Apostle Nyamekye Blasts Fake Pastors

Rev. John Kwasi Darku (left) and Apostle Eric Nyamekye

THE LIFESTYLES of many Ghanaian preachers do not reflect the gospel they preach, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has indicated.

According to man of God, this was the reason why the campaign against rottenness in the Ghanaian society was not getting any better, because fake pastors, prophets and evangelists were multiplying by the day.

Apostle Nyamekye made this known during the launch recently of the Great Asanteman Gospel Crusade to be held in Kumasi in November this year by the Christ for All Nations (CfaN) Ministry.

“People are looking for Jesus in his pastors and they are not seeing it. The light, which the gospel of Jesus Christ was supposed to shine into the world, has become ineffectual because some pastors and prophets are, by their deeds, blocking the light.”

The spiritual head who is also the Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, was giving the exhortation at the crusade launch attended by over 1,500 heads of denominations, pastors, prophets and evangelists.

The three-day crusade, featuring Rev. Daniel Kolenda, successor of the late Reinhard Bonnke, is targeting to win two million souls for Jesus Christ.

Apostle Nyamekye, endorsed the crusade and urged all Christians in Ashanti to invite non-Christians to attend.

Apostle Nyamekye also reminded the ministers that they “are jars of clay containing the light of God. Unless we do something about ourselves, the light of God will not shine through us.”

“What we offer must not be anointing oil, good as it was originally intended to be used for. We must offer our lifestyle. The minister is holy in the pulpit and holy outside of it. People must see Christ in the streets through us, as pastors transformed into the image of Jesus.”

The CfaN Executive Director for Africa, Rev. John Kwasi Darku, said the November 2022 event in Kumasi had been dubbed ‘Asanteman Crusade’ because the main crusade will be preceded by the arrival of 200 evangelists from across the world.

Rev. Darku disclosed that the CfaN Ministry, founded by the late Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, took the gospel of Jesus everywhere but concentrated much of its work in Africa.

He told newsmen that with the passing of Bonnke, God had prepared his successor, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, for the work of ministry.

“Like Elisha inheriting the mantle from Elijah, Kolenda has received a double portion of the anointing, and it is showing in the number of souls who are being saved in droves and the miraculous attestation.”