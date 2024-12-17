Apostle Nyamekye Calls For Righteous Living

Bishop Emmanuel Kweku Botwey

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has asked Christian leaders and their followers to espouse humility and righteousness.

He said “As Christians, we have come to Jesus because we need salvation. So, we should concentrate on righteous living in order to make it to heaven.”

He was speaking at a thanksgiving service to mark the 70 birthday of the Presiding Bishop of Christian Faith Church International, Bishop Emmanuel Kweku Botwey on Sunday.

The service, held at the Prophet Botwe Faith Cathedral of the Church, was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and the Clergy.

Speaking in a homily at the thanksgiving service, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, extolled Bishop Botwey for his humility, great works and modest life.

He blessed God for the Life and Ministry of Bishop Botwey over the last seven decades with profound impact on humanity.

He mentioned that for one to attain the age of 70 was by God’s grace and said available statistics indicate that about 8 per cent of the population live above age 65.

“So if you are 70 years, you are so blessed to be in that small percentage,” he added.

“Our lives are in the hands of God but what we do can cause us to die prematurely. So do not put unnecessary stress on you or torment yourselves, but commit your cares to God,” he pointed out.

He said God believed in the little things and so must believers, adding that “having many mansions is not an indication of God’s blessings.”

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah commended Bishop Botwey for his positive contributions to the peace of the Region as Chairman of the Regional Peace Council.

He said; “Bishop Emmanuel Botwey has been very instrumental in resolving many chieftaincy challenges in the Region with his endearing personality and humility.”

In his remarks Bishop Emmanuel Kweku Botwey was grateful to God for helping him through the changing times in life and how far He has brought him.

He also acknowledged the contributions of credible individuals who had helped and continue to be of immense support to his life and the Church.

Rev (Retired) Felicia Opoku of the Effiakuma branch of the church in an interview noted that Bishop Botwey’s devotion to God is admirable, adding “what I can say is that he is selfless and dedicated to the service of God.

Bishop Botwey is the Chairman of the Peace Council in the Western Region.

He is also the Coordinator of the Network of Ministers, Councils and Churches in Sekondi-Takoradi and Prelate of the Western Region College of Bishops and Apostles.

Bishop Botwey is also the Western Regional Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC) and member of the National Executive Council of GPCC

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi