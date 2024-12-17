Ensure Women Partake In Governance – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang Urged

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

ABANTU FOR Development, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting gender-responsive policies in governance, has called on Vice President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to leverage her position to ensure greater engagement of women in decision-making processes.

In a press statement, the Executive Director of ABANTU for Development, Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutin, congratulated Professor Naana on her historic achievement as Ghana’s first female vice president-elect.

“This is a proud moment in Ghana’s history, and we look forward to seeing you lead the effort to deepen our quest for fairness and equality. Your unique perspectives will significantly enrich the political and leadership roles of women and girls in Ghana’s democratic journey,” the statement read.

Dr. Mensah-Kutin echoed Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s acceptance speech delivered on December 9, 2024, in which she assured Ghanaians that she would open doors for more women and girls to participate actively in governance and development processes.

“We urge you to commit to ensuring that women are a critical part of the diverse group of citizens involved in decision-making. This inclusion will enhance gender responsiveness in the implementation of legislation, the development of national security frameworks, and policy outcomes that benefit everyone.”

“We congratulate you once again, recognizing that your appointment is a significant step toward achieving gender equality in Ghana. We also extend our best wishes for your success as you prepare to assume the responsibilities and challenges of your esteemed office,” the statement added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke