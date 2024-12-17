69 MEMTs Ready To Graduate

FLASHBACK: Brig Gen. G.A.O. Appiah (right) with Prof Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah at a previous MEMT programme

A total of 69 Military Emergency Medical Technicians (MEMTs), trained in pre-hospital care and the management of injured and sick individuals, are set to graduate on Thursday.

The MEMTs training programme, organised in collaboration with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Medical Services, includes 45 males and 24 females who have successfully completed a year-long course in emergency medical services.

Participants studied various subjects, including anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and medicolegal issues, to equip them with the skills necessary for providing pre-hospital care to the sick and injured in various settings, including war zones and domestic environments.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Dr. Foster Ansong-Bridjan, Acting Director of Operations at NAS, emphasised the importance of this training in complementing the national training efforts initiated by the service.

He explained that the one-year intensive programme consisted of both classroom instruction and clinical attachments at health facilities.

“After their initial training, participants move on to station attachments before returning to school for their final semester,” he stated.

Dr. Foster also mentioned that upon completion of their training, graduates are assigned to various healthcare facilities. Some are placed in new units, while others return to their original posts. Each location has its own training programmes where they can apply what they have learned.

“The enthusiasm we’ve observed is remarkable. We just concluded another successful training session last year, and we are already preparing for the next one. This clearly shows that participants are eager to engage in these training opportunities, as it enhances their knowledge and skills,” he noted.

Dr. Foster added that the benefits of this programme are significant, not only for the individuals involved but also for the communities they serve. “This enthusiasm is precisely why we are committed to expanding this programme and reaching more people,” he added.

