Fameye Walks Off Stage During London Concert

Highlife musician, Fameye, abruptly walked off stage during the Xmas Highlife Concert at the Dominion Center in London, citing frustration with the DJ’s poor handling of his set.

Fameye, who had rehearsed with the DJ three times before the event, was left disheartened when unrelated tracks, including songs by rapper Amerado, were played during his performance. The mishap disrupted the show and bewildered the audience.

Expressing his disappointment, Fameye described the DJ’s actions as disrespectful to both his craft and his fans. Despite his commitment to delivering an exceptional performance, the incident forced him to abandon the stage, declining to continue.

The unfortunate turn of events overshadowed what was meant to be a festive celebration of Ghanaian highlife music in the UK.