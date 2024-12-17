NSA Debunks ‘Ghost Names’ Allegations

Osei Assibey Antwi

The National Service Authority (NSA) has denied recent media publications, alleging the introduction of “Ghost Names” and the inflation of payroll for the payment of allowances of National Service Personnel for the service years spanning from 2018/2019 to 2023/2024.

In a release, the NSA states that “these allegations are extremely baseless and unfounded.”

The NSA, the release states, “has since 2021 instituted strong electronic measures that have significantly created checks and balances in both the downstream and upstream mobilisation and deployment of National Service Personnel. These measures resulted in several preventive attempts of fraudsters into the system and generated savings of over 300 million cedis within the period of four years (2021-2024). The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance and other key stakeholders have enormous evidence of the robust system implemented by the National Service Authority and the gains made over the period.”

Continuing, the Authority notes that “no system including manual and electronic processes and procedures are perfect and devoid of impeachment. However, the result and the evidence of the elimination of attempted fraudsters into the National Service portal has been overwhelming, and since 2021 drawn curtains-down on the presence of ‘Ghost Names’ in the National Service system.”

“It is worth emphasising that, the electronic system backed by consistent and progressive monitoring coupled with advanced technology (the use of the Ghana Card, the facial verification system and the objective proof of eligibility from the tertiary institutions) brought highly desirable results,” it added.

Following the series of publications with bizarre allegations against the Authority, the management of the Authority conducted a quick review of the system and found all the allegations to be untrue, according to the NSA.

“Even so, the Governing Board at its Emergency Board Meeting of Thursday, December 12, 2024, has requested the National Intelligence Bureau. Based on our assessment, we are unable to substantiate any viable rationale that will push individuals, groups or institutions to peddle such allegations capable of tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the Authority at this time where giant strides have been made to enhance operational efficiency and ensure value for money,” the Authority stated.

The allegations, it went on, threaten to undermine the transformative progress the NSA has achieved in recent years.

The National Service Authority, the release pointed out, “remains grateful and appreciates the contribution of all stakeholders to the development of our elite youth and engage them for a national development and nation building efforts.”

To maintain institutional image, ensure efficiency and improve operations in line with Public Service values and standards, the National Service Authority said “it welcomes any stakeholder ready to partner with the Authority to deal with relevant matters and address any found or substantiated operational distortions. Indeed, notwithstanding, the Governing Board has taken the bold decision by requesting the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to assist the Authority investigate these allegations.”

In view of these developments, the Director-General of the Authority, Osei Assibey Antwi said “the Authority wishes to urge the public to exercise restraint in its commentaries and publications on the matter and condemnations of personalities, since the damages that may be inflicted upon them may be irreparable when after the investigations, they are found to be innocent.”

While remaining resolute in its mission to serve Ghana with integrity and reaffirm its commitment to ensuring that public resources are protected and utilised judiciously and responsibly, the NSA disclosed that it has acknowledged the forwarding of a petition by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to the Office of the Special Prosecutor on the subject. “We welcome this development and wish to assure the public of our full cooperation with any investigations to establish the facts and vindicate the integrity of the Authority,” it added.