KK Fosu Rocks Accra Saturday

KK Fosu

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician, KK Fosu, is scheduled to play this Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the Bayview Hotel, Atomic Junction, Accra.

It’s a dance party with the goal of uniting fans of Ghanaian highlife music on one stage to honour the country’s musical heritage.

The artiste, who made highlife music attractive in Ghana, will mark his 25 years in the industry in an unconventional way.

KK Fosu, who is renowned for having a captivating stage presence that always leaves his audience wanting more, will put on a passionate performance to ensure that the event is one to remember.

The concert, BEATWAVES gathered, is being organised to celebrate KK Fosu’s 25th anniversary in the music industry, and music enthusiasts should anticipate an endless, high-energy show from the artiste.

KK Fosu has urged all his fans as well as highlife music fans across the country to attend the event and help make great memories.

The artistes billed to rock the stage alongside KK Fosu include Samini, Bisa Kdei, Reggie Rockstone, Dada KD, Pat Thomas, Ofori Amponsah, and Kofi Nti, among many others.

“It has been months of planning, and finally we have scheduled a date to climax my 25 years in music. I have invited some of the top highlife legends to grace the concert, and hopefully it will be a great day in our music annals,” KK Fosu said.

When asked about the legacy he had left in the music industry over the past 25 years, KK Fosu said he had received many testimonies about how his music had touched people’s lives positively.

“Music is my life, and touching people through music is my main focus. I believe I have built a strong musical legacy over the years, and Ghanaians will attest to this.

“There have been ups and downs, but we won’t stop doing good music, and I am very delighted about the upcoming concert so that Ghanaians will have something to remember me with,” he said.

Tickets for the concert, which promises to provide a truly memorable entertainment experience, are on sale and can be purchased via *380*53# across various mobile networks.