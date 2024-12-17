National Choral Composers Visit GTA

National Choral Composers in a group photograph with staff of GTA

Leaders of the National Choral Composers Competition have paid a courtesy call on the management and staff of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Dr. Amankwa Agyeman, CEO of Royal Image Group and a leading member of the National Choral Composers, said the visit represents his organisation’s innumerable efforts to not only promote nationalism but also to sing songs that will be geared towards promoting culture and discovering young people’s talents, in order to create job opportunities.

According to him, the Choral Composers are grateful for the immense support of the GTA towards the National Composers Competition that was recently held to promote peaceful election, in which Eastern Harmonious Choir from Koforidua won.

Dr. Amankwa disclosed that the composers’ partnership with the GTA will allow them to promote Ghanaian music internationally and utilise music as a means to promote togetherness.

“We are incredibly thrilled about this crucial opportunity. Drama and music are both components of tourism that can be used to preserve our culture. After our elections, we really hope that our partnership with GTA will significantly contribute to fostering peace. To encourage travel worldwide, we urge Ghanaians to consistently purchase music performed by our native musicians,” Dr. Amankwa stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ekow Sampson, Deputy CEO, Operations, praised the group for their campaign on the theme “Avoiding hate speech before, during, and after elections to promote peace and unity” after welcoming the Choral Composers.

“GTA is super excited for this visit and the massive campaign the National Choral Composers Competition is embarking. We are fully in support of all your efforts to use music as a tool to foster unity and promote peace. We caution the youth against misinformation, violence and election-related acts after the peaceful elections we had recently,” he said.

The 2024 National Composers Competition was hosted by the Kumasi Evangel Choir-Ghana, in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority and the Royal Image Group.

It was under the auspices of the Asante Cultural and Traditional Institute and Queen Mothers Foundation.