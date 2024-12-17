Final Season Of ‘13 Kinds Of Women’ Released

REDTV, powered by UBA, has unveiled the final episode of its latest production, ‘13 Kinds of Women’, titled ‘Prenup’.

Premiered in September this year, ‘13 Kinds of Women’ explores modern-day dating stereotypes. The story follows Yvonne (Lydia Achebe), who masterminds a matchmaking scheme among her close friends and unsuspecting male partners—all to conceal her secret affair with her boss’s husband, Ola (Peter Ritchie).

Tensions escalate in the group when Nadia (Esi Hammond) uncovers a shocking truth: her friends have been hiding the existence of a formidable rival. This revelation puts her at a crossroads, jeopardising her decision on Sylvester’s (Harold Amenyah) marriage proposal.

As REDTV’s second Ghanaian production, following ‘Public Figure’, the series continues to break new ground in storytelling with its multi-dimensional characters, gripping conflicts, and stunning plot twists.