Hearts Coach Won’t Blame Any Player

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has refused to blame any of his players for their defeat against Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians brilliant away form in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season came to a halt with a 1-0 defeat against their rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, in the Matchday 13 games.

Albert Amoah capitalised on the mix-up by Kelvin Osei Assibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to score the only goal of the game to seal the points for the Porcupine Warriors.

Speaking after the game, the Ivorian trainer expressed his disappointment after the defeat, but failed to blame any of his players.

“I don’t want to blame any player, but when you are big and go to the supermarket, don’t bring any small attackers, and that is the problem,” he said.

The defeat leave Hearts of Oak at the 7th position on the league log with 19 points, and will host Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 14 games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.