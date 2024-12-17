Alli Offered Como Training Stint

Cesc Fabregas

Como coach, Cesc Fabregas, has said free agent Dele Alli can train with his side from January as the midfielder bids to revive his career.

The former England international has been without a club since his contract with Everton expired in June, and he was spotted in the stands watching Como’s 2-0 home win against AS Roma on Sunday.

When asked about the possibility of Alli joining Como, Fabregas said after the game: “He could train with us after Christmas to find his form.”

Alli, who has been training with Everton, is seeking to mount a comeback after revealing he spent six weeks in rehab last year as he dealt with various childhood traumas.

His last competitive game was in February 2023 while playing on loan at Besiktas from Everton.

He won back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards during 2016-17 with Tottenham, as well as winning 37 caps for England.

Como have won three and lost seven of their 16 league games under former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Fabregas. They are 16th in Serie A, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Alli was not the only eye-catching name in the stands on Sunday. Hollywood stars Keira Knightley, Michael Fassbender and Adrien Brody were also spotted in the crowd.