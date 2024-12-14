Appiah Kubi Holds Ofori-Atta Neck Over NPP Election Defeat

Andy kwame Appiah Kubi

Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a scathing attack on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, blaming his arrogance and pompous attitude for the party’s significant loss in the December 7 elections.

According to Appiah Kubi, Ofori-Atta’s behavior became increasingly unbearable, making it impossible for NPP Members of Parliament to approach him for assistance.

“Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta grew too pompous. He was more powerful than the President and the Vice President, and that was why we wanted him out,” Appiah Kubi disclosed on TV3’s Key Points program on Saturday, December 14.

This is not the first time Appiah Kubi has spoken out against Ofori-Atta.

In the past, he and over 90 of his colleagues in Parliament called for the former Finance Minister’s sacking, citing the country’s economic hardship and the high cost of living.

However, President Akufo-Addo refused to budge, leading to widespread criticism from within the party.

Appiah Kubi’s comments come as the NPP struggles to come to terms with its poor performance in the elections.

The party has been plagued by infighting and recriminations, with many blaming Ofori-Atta’s handling of the economy for the loss.

The former Finance Minister’s arrogance was not limited to his interactions with NPP MPs, according to Appiah Kubi.

He alleged that some ministers even ignored phone calls from MPs seeking development projects for their constituencies.

“I bashed some of them on our pages, some of the ministers were very arrogant,” Appiah Kubi added.

Appiah Kubi’s comments have sparked a heated debate within the NPP, with some calling for a thorough examination of the party’s leadership and policies.

In a related development, Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana has called for the removal of the current NPP executives, describing them as “people who were manipulated by President Akufo-Addo.”

Prof. Gyampo warned that the party risks disintegrating if urgent action is not taken to address its internal problems.

BY Daniel Bampoe