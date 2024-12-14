EC Exposes NDC Lies Over Tesano Police Depot Recollation

Jean Mensa

A recent claim by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they were not informed about the re-collation of election results at the Tesano Police Depot has been debunked by the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to the EC, all political parties, including the NDC, were notified of the change in location to the Tesano Police Training Depot after an agreement with the Inspector General of Police and his team.

Interestingly, some of the NDC officers including the constituency Executives on Thursday were spotted at the center assisting the EC to recollate the results at the Tesano Police Depot.

But the NDC’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, addressing a press conference stated that the party’s leadership was not involved in any discussions with the EC regarding the collation and re-collation of parliamentary election results for outstanding constituencies.

However, the EC’s press release reveals that all agents of the political parties, including the NDC, observed the process, which resulted in the collation and declaration of results for the Fanteakwa North, Akwatia, and Suhum Constituencies.

The EC has halted the re-collation process until further notice due to disruptions caused by political party supporters on Election Day and the days after.

The commission urges all stakeholders to collaborate with them as they carry out their mandate.

In response to the EC’s statement, the NDC has indicated that it will use legal means to address the matter, seeking to avoid any escalation of tension.

The party has already filed for an interlocutory injunction to halt the re-collation process at the Tesano Police Depot.

-BY Daniel Bampoe