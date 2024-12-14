Mavis Hawa Koomson Bids Farewell To Parliament After 12 Years Of Service

In a heartfelt message to her constituents, Mavis Hawa Koomson, the outgoing Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of her constituency for the past 12 years.

Despite losing the recent election, Koomson’s commitment to public service remains unwavering.

Hawah Koomson’s journey in politics began in 2012 when she was first elected as the MP for Awutu Senya East.

Over the years, she has held various portfolios, including Minister for Special Development Initiatives and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

Her dedication to women’s empowerment, education, and healthcare has earned her a reputation as a passionate advocate for the welfare of her constituents.

Throughout her tenure, Koomson has been guided by a singular purpose: to be a servant of the people.

This commitment has driven her to work tirelessly for the development of her constituency.

Despite the temporary setback of losing the election, Koomson is determined to continue serving the people of Awutu Senya East.

In her message, Koomson also addressed her party faithful, urging them to stay strong and resilient in the face of disappointment.

She reminded them that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a history of overcoming challenges and emerging stronger.

