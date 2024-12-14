EC Declares Parliamentary Results In 4 Constituencies Illegal

Samuel Tettey

In a shocking turn of events, the Electoral Commission (EC) has declared the parliamentary results in Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, and Tema Central constituencies as illegal and unable to be upheld.

This decision comes after the EC’s Deputy Chair for Operations, Samuel Tettey, revealed that the re-collation process in these constituencies did not follow the laid-down procedures as enshrined in CI 127.

According to Tettey, despite police presence at the collation centers, party supporters took over the process and forced out EC staff to declare results in favour of their preferred candidates.

This blatant disregard for the law led to the EC’s conclusion that the collation and declarations in these constituencies were illegal and cannot be upheld.

The EC’s announcement has shed light on the chaos and irregularities that marred the parliamentary elections in these constituencies.

It is alleged that EC officers were threatened and coerced into declaring winners without adhering to the required procedures.

This raises serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the ability of the EC to ensure free and fair elections.

The affected constituencies are not alone in their re-collation woes.

The EC has also revealed that re-collation is yet to take place in Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, and Techiman South.

However, three constituencies – Suhum, Akwatia, and Fanteakwa North – have successfully completed their re-collation process.

In a related development, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected the parliamentary results in 13 constituencies, including Dome Kwabenya and Okaikwei Central, citing irregularities and intimidation by National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

The NPP has called on the EC to overturn the “illegal declarations” made in favour of the NDC’s parliamentary candidates.

-BY Daniel Bampoe