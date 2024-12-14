No Recruitment Freeze– Govt Transition Team Slams NDC

Fatimatu Abubakar

In a move to clarify the status of ongoing recruitment and payments, Ghana’s Government Transition Committee has denied reports suggesting that all recruitment processes and payments have been put on hold.

This follows a statement from the Mahama Transition Team claiming that all ongoing significant payments, recruitments, and other activities must be submitted to the Transition Team for consideration on a case-by-case basis.

However, a statement released by the committee says the Government’s term expires on January 6, 2025, explaining that all recruitment processes and payments have received the necessary statutory approvals and are not deemed illegal.

The committee has agreed that any specific allegations of illegality regarding particular payments or recruitments should be brought to their attention for a decision to be made.

This move is aimed at ensuring a seamless transitional process as the outgoing government prepares to hand over power to the incoming administration on January 7, 2025.

The clarification comes amidst reports of secret recruitments and promotions across various state institutions, including the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo). Critics have raised concerns that these last-minute appointments and promotions may be an attempt to bloat the public payroll before the incoming government takes office.

The Transition Committee has also constituted six additional sub-committees to facilitate the handover process.

These sub-committees will focus on key areas such as *Finance and Economy, Energy and Natural Resources, Legal and Governance,

Infrastructure, *Interior/Public Safety (Security), and Social Sector. Each sub-committee will comprise three nominees from both the outgoing and incoming governments, with the Head of Civil Service, Head of Local Government Service, and Cabinet Secretary joining in when required.

-BY Daniel Bampoe