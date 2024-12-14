I’ve Not Stolen Any Fertilizer- Abetifi DCE

Isaac Agyapong, the District Chief Executive of Kwahu-East, Abetifi, has vehemently denied allegations of fertilizer theft circulating on social media platforms TikTok and Facebook.

The accusations claim that Agyapong has stolen fertilizers meant for the district, but he maintains that these allegations are “entirely false, malicious, and a calculated attempt to tarnish my hard-earned reputation.”

Isaac Agyapong in a statement explains that the Kwahu-East District does not have a designated warehouse for storing fertilizers, making the allegations baseless.

He also recounts an incident on December 11, 2024, where one Yaw Sowah, accompanied by thugs, stormed his office, accusing him of moving fertilizers from Assembly stores.

However, Isaac Agyapong asserts that there is no evidence or truth to this allegation, as no such event ever occurred.

In a surprising twist, Agyapong points fingers at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing certain elements within the party of orchestrating a deliberate agenda to smear his image.

He claims that NDC thugs were responsible for looting fertilizers meant for the Kwahu-East District while they were being transported from Tema to Oframase and Miaso via Asakraka.

The fertilizers, intended to provide essential farm inputs to farmers before the farming season commenced, were allegedly transported to unknown destinations using tricycles, Rhino trucks, and KIA trucks.

Isaac Agyapong’s denial of the allegations comes amidst a backdrop of fertilizer theft and scandals in various parts of the country.

However, he assures the public that there is no cause for alarm and that he has never engaged in, nor will he ever engage in any unethical activities.

His commitment to serving the people of Kwahu-East with integrity remains steadfast until he hands over.

He urges everyone to disregard these unfounded accusations and remain focused on the collective progress and development of the district.

-BY Daniel Bampoe