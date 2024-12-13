‘Afua Asantewaa Fired Up For Singathon Second Attempt In Kumasi

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum

Guinness World Record (GWR) contender Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum is fired up for the second attempt at the prestigious record attempt, Madam Gladys Osei Owiredu, manager of the attemptee has confirmed.

The second attempt is scheduled for the Heroe’s Park of the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi from December 21 to 25.

To the hardworking manager, Afua Asantewaa ( Singathon) is keyed up for the challenge saying, “I can confirm that she is ready for the task ahead. ”

She added “It’s been challenging- by way of preparations, but l can say she is ready.

Gladys Osei Owiredu

“And like the first attempt, we are doing strictly Ghanaian songs, the objective is to promote our songs. We succeeded in doing so during the first attempt in Accra, and we believe it will reach greater heights in the the second attempt. ”

She did 126 hours over five days during the first attempt.

Corporate organizations like International Maritime Hospital, Ghana, Ike’s Cafe and Grill, Ghana Gas, Nasco Electronics, Perla Natural Mineral Water, Annointed Electrical Engineering, Zoom lion Ghana Limited, Angel Group Limited have rallied support for the longest singing attempt by an individual.