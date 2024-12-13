Stop Your Violence Posture Or Face Revenge- NPP Chairman Warns NDC

Alhaji Masaudu addressing the press conference

In a shocking turn of events, Alhaji Masaudu, the 3rd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a stern warning to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), threatening to take revenge if the party does not stop its violent posture.

This warning comes on the heels of a heated exchanges between the two parties, with the NPP accusing the NDC of intimidation and violence.

According to Alhaji Masaudu, the NPP has been peaceful and law-abiding, but the NDC’s actions are pushing them to the limit.

“We are peace-loving people, but we will not be intimidated,” he said when addressing a press conference.

“We have the men, we have the strength, and we will not be pushed around.”

Alhaji Masaudu’s warning was not just an empty threat.

He specifically mentioned several regions, including the North-East, Northern, Bono, Upper-East, Upper-West, Western-North, and Western regions, where he claimed the NDC has been engaging in violent activities.

He called on the men in these regions to “come out” and defend their people against NDC intimidation.

The NPP national vice chairman also made a veiled reference to the use of guns, saying that anyone who comes out with a gun should “go home and bring it out.”

This statement has raised eyebrows, with some interpreting it as a call to arms.

The NPP has been critical of the NDC’s behavior in recent times, accusing them of trying to disrupt the peace and stability of the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe