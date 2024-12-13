NDC Stops Nsawam-Adoagyiri Recollating Of Parliamentary Results With Court Injunction

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has obtained a court injunction to halt the recollation of parliamentary results for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.

This development has thrown the Electoral Commission’s (EC) collation center at the Tesano Police Depot in Accra into confusion and tension rising at the center.

The controversy surrounding the win of incumbent Member of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has met with challenges as the NDC is using all means to re-collate the Parliamentary results which Annoh-Dompreh is tipped to win with 210 votes.

However, the NDC has disputed the results, citing irregularities and violence during the election, since Thursday morning when the collation process began.

On Friday morning, at the beginning of the collating process, the NDC officials came to halt the process on the claims that they had been told by the party leadership that there was an ongoing IPAC meeting; hence, the collation should be put on hold.

But the General Secretary of NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, dismissed the NDC’s claims, stating that the party has not received any notification of an IPAC meeting, which the NDC cited as the reason for halting the recollation process.

Court Injunction

In less than 30 minutes, the party’s Legal Director, Godwin Edudz Tamakole, arrived at the EC’s collation center with a court bailiff to serve the injunction, effectively halting the recollation process.

According to Tamakole, the election was marred by violence and irregularities, and the NDC wants the right thing done.

He cited a similar incident in 2023, where the EC was served with an injunction application by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, which led to an amicable settlement before the election proceeded.

NPP

But the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, kicked against the NDC’s action to halt the recollation process.

He emphasized that the EC knows what to do and that he is not there to do their work for them.

The injunction has thrown the electoral process into turmoil, with tensions running high at the EC’s collation center.

The NDC’s move has been seen as a last-ditch effort to overturn the Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh’s win, which has been disputed by the party.

The Deputy Regional Director of the EC at the center confirmed that it had not been instructed to halt the recollection process, but the court injunction has effectively brought the process to a standstill.

The development has raised tensions, with the NPP and NDC engaging in a war of words over the legitimacy of the election results.

As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: the outcome of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri parliamentary election remains uncertain, and the court’s decision will be eagerly awaited by all parties involved.

