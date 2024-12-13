Nsawam NDC Candidate Seeks Injunction To Stop Collation

Philibert Fummey Amenorpe

In a dramatic turn of events, Philibert Fummey Amenorpe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has applied for an injunction to halt the collation of election results in the constituency.

The injunction is yet to be granted by the court, and the NDC candidate Amenorpe is also seeking a fresh election on an election that hasn’t been declared yet, citing irregularities in the December 7 polls.

According to court documents, Amenorpe’s lawyers filed a motion on notice at the High Court of Justice in Accra, praying for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, from collating and declaring the parliamentary election results for the Nsawam- Adoagyiri Constituency.

The NDC candidate alleges that the election was marred by irregularities, including the destruction of over 100 pink sheets from several polling stations in the constituency. Amenorpe’s lawyers claim that the EC’s decision to collate the results although these irregularities is “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

The dispute over the Nsawam-Adoagyiri election results has been ongoing, with both the NDC and NPP claiming victory.

The EC’s decision to collate the results has been met with resistance from the NDC, which has accused the commission of bias.

The court’s decision on Amenorpe’s injunction will be crucial in determining the outcome of the election. If the injunction is granted, it could lead to a fresh election in the constituency, potentially altering the balance of power in Parliament.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency is one of several where the election results have been disputed.

The EC has been working to resolve these disputes, but the process has been slow, leading to tensions between the two main parties.

BY Daniel Bampoe