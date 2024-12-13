Prince David Osei Condemns Attacks On NPP Members

Prince David Osei

Actor and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter, Prince David Osei, has voiced his concerns over alleged attacks on NPP members following the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor condemned what he described as “death threats, cyberbullying, verbal and physical attacks” directed at him and other NPP members. He also criticized the silence of both the party’s leadership and Ghanaians at large over the issue.

“NPP!! Why have you gone silent?? Since when did we become COWARDS??? We lost an election and congratulated our worthy opponent as part of sportsmanship…but must you watch and keep quiet whilst they attack your own people?” he wrote.

Prince David Osei expressed disappointment at the lack of response from authorities, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to whom he claimed to have sent a personal message.

He emphasized the need for unity and called on Ghanaians, including members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to condemn the attacks.

“This is a democratic dispensation, and we should all respect it! The fact I didn’t agree with you during the campaign doesn’t mean we are enemies. Let us condemn the attacks on NPP members, please. We are one people!” he added.

The actor also compared the current situation to previous transitions of power, stating that members of the NDC were not subjected to similar treatment after their defeat in past elections.

Prince David Osei concluded his message by urging Ghanaians to reject divisiveness and work toward peaceful coexistence, reminding all that two wrongs do not make a right.

By Francis Addo