Hearts Coach Hails Players

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has praised the dedication of his current squad, stating they are more committed than last season’s team.

The Phobians, who are set to face Asante Kotoko in a much-anticipated Super Clash this weekend, have had a slow start to the Ghana Premier League season but are beginning to find form.

Ouattara endured a challenging debut season, narrowly avoiding relegation with a final-day victory over Bechem United that secured a 14th-place finish.

However, speaking to 3Sports ahead of Sunday’s clash, the coach expressed optimism, citing his players’ improved attitude and performances.

“Every time, we are motivated, and this season, we’ve played the hard matches before Kotoko. The venues which are difficult to get points, we made it,” Ouattara said.

He added, “For the players, and me particularly, we need to play well first of all and possibly get the three points, or bring one point. And still, now, we are ahead of them.”

Hearts of Oak enter the clash in strong form, with three wins and one draw in their last four games. They currently sit 6th on the league table with 19 points, one point ahead of their rivals Kotoko, who occupy 7th place.

The Super Clash will take place on Sunday, at the Baba Yara Stadium.