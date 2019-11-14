Appiah Pledges Good Show …As Stars Host Bafana Bafana Today

Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah says he is looking forward to proving a point as Ghana hosts their South African counterparts in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa today.

The coach is also hoping to guide the team to excel when they travel after the Bafana clash to face less fancied side Sao Tome on Monday, also an AFCON qualifier.



Appiah’s quest to prove a point stems from Ghana’s elimination from this year’s AFCON in Egypt. The Stars took an early shower in the competition; exiting at the round of 16 stage on penalties.



That stoked intense public criticism, with a section of Ghanaian fans calling for his dismissal.





He told the media ahead of today’s game saying, “I always do the best I can even though I may not be the best‚ but I think when given the chance I always make sure I prove a point.



“I personally think we didn’t disgrace ourselves totally at the last AFCON but that was not the objective of every Ghanaian‚ especially when we wanted the Cup.”





And explaining why he sought for the services of CK Akonnor, he said, “he has coached some of the biggest clubs in the country and I also believe that many coaches should be given the opportunity to be with the national‚ especially knowing that I may not be in the position forever.”

Appiah’s contract runs till December, and the double header appears to be a litmus test for his contract extension.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum