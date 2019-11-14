Greenfield Supports Beach Soccer

Dr. Bright Okoh (4th L) with some members of the team displaying the silverwares

Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic has announced a sponsorship package for the Teshie Beach Soccer side.

The gesture forms part of the medical outfit’s quest to develop and support the sport in the country.

And per the contract, the bone specialists would provide medical support for the various teams in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greenfield, Dr. Bright Okoh, pointed out that the move which is part of their corporate social responsibility seeks to provide safety intervention for players.

“We also believe that talents across the coastal areas of the capital where we operate must be supported and provided with some boost,” he stated when the Teshie Beach Soccer team, winners of the Homowo Cup, presented their trophy to him last Friday.

He stated that his outfit was committed to supporting beach soccer in the country to attain higher heights, adding, “We believe in pushing people to realise their dreams as less has been done to develop other disciplines aside football.”

Dr. Okoh mentioned that Greenfield would also provide medical advice to the players periodically to ensure they stay healthy and safe to engage in the sport for a long time.

He said the future of beach soccer is very bright and urged other corporate bodies to come on board to develop the sport.

Dr. Okoh congratulated the team for their efforts and advised them to continue working hard in order to become global champions.

He called on the public to engage in physical activities in order to stay healthy and be productive in all activities.

The General Secretary for Beach Sports Limited, Sackey Narh, expressed gratitude to Dr. Okoh for coming on board as one of their sponsors.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum