Kotoko Fire Zachariassen…Smith Takes Over

Asante Kotoko has asked Coach Kjetil Zachariassen to lay down his tools with immediate effect.

Management decided to terminate the Norwegian coach’s contract after a marathon meeting on Monday.

A Kotoko insider who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE SPORTS yesterday said, “We just terminated his contract.”

Hired in July this year, the Norwegian failed woefully in his African campaigns — CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup— exiting in the first rounds in both competitions.

It has also emerged that the coach was fired due to Zachariassen’s failure to achieve the targets stipulated in his contract.



Club CEO George Amoako said, “This is a final decision and is not subject to review. If you will recall, Clause 7 of 1’our employment contract set performance targets for you which included but not limited to the club reaching at least the group stages of the Champions’ League and the Confederations Cup Competition, which were set out particularly in sub-clause 7.1.1.1 and 7. I .5 respectively.”



He added, “Therefore pursuant to Clause 12, specifically sub-clauses12.4. and 12.4.1 which state that the club may terminate the head coach’s employment without compensation and without prior notice if the coach is unable to meet any of the targets stated in Clause 7 herein. We are by this clause terminating your appointment effective the aforementioned date (yesterday).”



The announcement brings to end speculations surrounding the coach’s future following their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Zachariassen joined Kotoko four months ago after signing a three-year contract.

Meanwhile, indications are that Johnson Smith, former Karela FC trainer, would take charge of the Porcupine Warriors as the interim manager.

