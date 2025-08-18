Appiatse Phase 3 Project To Begin Soon

Some of the completed projects

The government has announced that it would soon commence the third phase of the Appiatse reconstruction project.

This follows the accumulation of about GH¢112 million in the Appiatse Support Fund.

According to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, government intends to use about GH¢52 million out of the accumulated amount for the Phase Three project.

The minister made this known when he visited Appiatse in the Western Region to access the Phase One and Two reconstruction projects.

“We identified some structural defects with the Phase One project. But now we are shifting our attention to the Phase Three.

“However, we will explore ways to address the defects with the Phase One project,” he stressed.

He mentioned that government would prioritise some concerns raised, including the need for recreational and health centres, as well as supporting those who lost their livelihoods in the incident with some economic activities.

He assured that government is committed to completing the Phase Three project and providing care for those who got injured during the incident.

The minister said his outfit would collaborate with other stakeholders to utilise the funds to complete outstanding works, adding that 60 million cedis has already been spent on Phases One and Two.

Meanwhile, some of the residents have lamented that there is no proper drainage system, and that when it rains, water seeps into the walls, causing damage.

Secretary to the Phase Three beneficiaries, Joseph Abu, has therefore called for an improved design and execution of the Phase Three project. He appealed to the reconstruction committee to involve them in the project.

“Considering the challenges faced by those living in the completed projects, we believe the new buildings should be an improvement over the initial ones.

“We thank the people of Ghana and kindly appeal for continuous support for the victims,” he noted.

It would be recalled that on January 20, 2022, a large blast occurred at Appiatse, a community near Bogoso in the Western Region, which destroyed the whole area.

The then New Patriotic Party (NPP) government launched the endowment fund to help in rebuilding the community, as well as the rehabilitation of persons affected by the explosion.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi