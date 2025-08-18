Manhyia Palace Goes Black Over Asante Queen’s Death

Some trees in the Manhyia Palace decorated with black colours to signify mourning

THE MANHYIA Palace in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, the official seat of the Asante Kingdom, has virtually been painted black to signify deep sorrow and mourning.

According to reports, some vantage parts in the historic palace have been decorated with dark colours, which in the Asante culture portrays a period of extreme grief.

This latest decoration of the palace has been occasioned by the unfortunate demise of Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, the 14th Asantehemaa, who passed on few days ago.

When the DAILY GUIDE visited the palace on Thursday morning, the paper realised that most of the trees at the palace have been decorated with black cloth.

The paper especially saw that the giant palm trees that lead to the official residence of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the palace, have been decorated black.

According to information reaching the paper, the decoration of the palace in black colours is part of preparations for the late Queen’s one-week observance, slated for August 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, a memorial service was held for the late Queen at the Asantehemaa’s palace in Manhyia last Thursday, which was exactly the one-week of the Queen’s unfortunate death.

During the mammoth church service, fervent prayers were said for the departed Queen and the Oyoko royal family of Asanteman.

Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III reigned for eight years after succeeding her late mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who visited her ancestors in 2016.

Nana Ama Konadu’s reign has been described by many in the Asante kingdom, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as very memorable and successful.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi