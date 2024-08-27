Appiatse Residents Relocate To New Apartments

Some of the residents loading their belonging into a truck for relocation

INFORMATION AVAILABLE to DAILY GUIDE indicates that some residents of Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region who were to benefit from the reconstructed housing scheme in the area, have started moving into their new homes.

This was after the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, officially inaugurated the first phase of the community’s reconstruction some months ago.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, the entire Appiatse community was razed down when a truck carrying explosives to a mining site exploded in the community.

About 13 people were reported to have died from the incident, with several others sustaining different degrees of injuries.

The government promised to ensure the reconstruction of about 124 housing units that were destroyed in the community.

It therefore, launched an endowment fund to help in the rebuilding of the community, as well as the rehabilitation of persons, affected by the explosion.

Subsequently, the government honoured its promise and constructed a befitting housing project for the resettlement of the victims.

In all, 124 new housing units, ranging from one bedroom to seven bedrooms were built with first class sanitary and other facilities.

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in May this year, inaugurated the first phase of the reconstruction project to accommodate over 800 residents of the community.

However, the beneficiary residents could not occupy the new buildings immediately after the commissioning ceremony as many expected.

DAILY GUIDE however, gathered that it was until about two weeks ago that the beneficiaries started moving into the new buildings.

Confirming the story, the Assembly member for Bepoh-Appiatse Electoral Area, Thomas Yaw Enyam indicated that currently, about 70% of those expected to move into the new apartments have done so.

He explained that the delay in moving the residents into the new housing units was because due diligence needed to be done.

“Yes, it is true the beneficiaries started moving in about two weeks ago. The Municipal Chief Executive has provided a vehicle to help convey the belongings of the beneficiaries from their various lodging places to the new buildings”, he indicated.

He added that the new homes offer the inhabitants a lot of amenities to improve their lives.

He, therefore, appealed to the rest who are yet to benefit from the new housing units to be patient as plans were afoot to ensure that all of them would be relocated smoothly.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi