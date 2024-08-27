‘The Finger Of God’ Book Receives Great Endorsement

Mr, Mrs. Ahia-Armah presenting a pencil portrait to Rev. Dr. Robert and Lady Abrafi Ampiah-Kwofi

‘THE FINGER Of God,’ the ninth book published by Apostle Dr. Daniel Ahia-Armah, received massive endorsement from great men of God at the launching ceremony last Saturday in Accra.

Some gospel leaders such as Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, General Overseer, Global Revival Ministries; Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Prelate, Perez Chapel International; Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and General Overseer, Royalhouse Chapel International and Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, World Renowned Evangelist all endorsed the new book.

Others include Bishop Dr. George Titi-Ofei, General Overseer of Pleasant Place Church, and Apostle Willie Lamptey, General Overseer of Kingdom Impact Ministries International.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare in his endorsement note said Apostle Ahia-Armah’s book “The Finger of God” is a great effort in the right direction as it addresses a very important area in this current generation and the generations to come.

He, therefore recommended the book to all believers across the globe, especially those who desire the manifestation of the power of God.

The 175-page book which is dedicated to honour Rev. Dr. Robert and Lady Abrafi Ampiah-Kwofi, exposes God’s supreme power and control over all things, guidance, and direction in people’s lives to the masses.

Containing ten chapters, the book has topics like, ‘Does God Really Have Fingers?’, ‘What is the Finger of God’, ‘The Finger of God – The Creator and Architect of the Universe’, ‘The Finger of God is Terrific, Authentic Writer’, ‘The Finger of God Punishes Any Affront To God’.

Other topics are ‘The Finger of God Disciplines and Defeats Evil Forces, ‘ The Finger of God Has no challenges in every opposition, ‘ The Finger of God Scatters Our Accusers and Detractors, ‘ The Finger of God Performs Miracles’ and ‘Provoking The Finger of God’

Dr. Ahia-Armah in an interview with journalists said the book unravels the mysteries around the ‘finger of God’ which opens a whole new world of the supernatural to believers.

He added that understanding the meaning of the ‘finger of God’ will transform believers into powerful vessels in the hands of God.

“This book is meant to bring the reader into a powerful encounter and a unique experience with the Ancient of days. Your potential to walk in higher dimensions of spirit will be unlocked. Something great will happen to you by the time you finish this book” he added.

Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi who expressed gratitude to the author for the book’s dedication, said the ‘Finger Of God’ book contains remarkable insights and understanding of God’s word ,therefore, entreating believers of Christian faith to patronise it to build their spiritual status in God.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke