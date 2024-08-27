NDC Man Queried For ‘Un-Islamic’ Remarks

Fadii Daboussi and Said Sinare

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Said Sinare, has come under enormous flak over what has been described as his un-Islamic remarks on the political space.

A certain Ibrahim Seidu, for instance, pointed out to him that rather than embark upon such incendiary campaign for his party, he should plead for forgiveness from his Maker because of his sinful remarks when he was quoted as saying that he would die if the NPP won the election. “The party won and has he died?” he asked in an open letter to Said Sinare through the DAILY GUIDE.

Said Sinare was captured during a lone campaign in one of the Zongo communities attacking the NPP flagbearer.

“Alhaji Sinare’s attempt to introduce the religion of the hardworking His Excellency Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia into the disastrous campaign of the NDC has come to our attention. The NPP Presidential Candidate is a pure Muslim who has fulfilled all the requirements of who a Muslim should be? (1) Fulfillment of the 5 daily prayers (2) Has been to Mecca (3) Lives by the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Prophet (PBUH) and lastly believes in peaceful coexistence of all people. This is why Dr. Bawumia visits all religious sites and groups.

“We are pointing out that Alhaji Sinare and the NDC formed out of the tyrannical military government of the PNDC have no social policies for the people of Ghana. That Alhaji Sinare who attended Tamale Secondary School for three years can’t claim to know Dr. Bawumia better than the good people of Ghana.”

Continuing, he said that “we call upon Alhaji Sinare and the NDC leadership to pin their campaign on policies and not religion. We condemn Alhaji Sinare’s actions. Don’t divide the people of Ghana because we are one people. We call upon voters to ignore Alhaji’s comments. He has nothing new for the development of our beloved country.”

In yet another reaction following the rather scathing campaign of Said Sinare in some communities, Fadi Dabbousi stated that, “I feel very pained that this honourable brother of mine will go for the wrong jugular.”

The unprovoked attack he launched upon Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is referred to in Arabic as “buhtan wa ifk”, a grievous, mischievous, and wrongful accusation based on the mere figment of his imagination, he said.

The flagbearer does not drink alcohol as Said Sinare sought to impute, he said, adding “besides, who are you to usurp an attribute of judgment of faith Allah has reserved for himself? Who are you to judge who is a good Muslim and one who is not? Dear Said, your father was an honourable man and you come from a scholarly family, so what has come over you that you seek to denigrate the achievements of your ancestors by going rogue? If there is an alcoholic politician in this country, that person is in your party and you know him.”

“In 2016, you claimed that NPP would never elect a Muslim, but a few years later, you were shamed when the NPP elected him as the flagbearer in an unprecedented historic landslide victory. Don’t forget that your sister, name withheld, in 2016, also, stated that if there is ALLAH, NPP will never win the elections! How desperate can one become as to make such extreme and provocative statements to incur the ire of ALLAH? NPP came to power in two resounding victories, so does she now claim that there is no ALLAH?”

Dabbousi advised Said Sinare to swallow the bitter pill and apologise to Dr. Bawumia “if you are truly a good Muslim and submissive to Allah.”

He reminded Said Sinare about a verse in the Holy Quran Chapter 73 verse 20, “Whatever good you send forth for yourselves, you shall find it with Allah. That is better and its reward is greater. And ask for ALLAH’s forgiveness; surely HE is Most Forgiving, Most Compassionate.”